William Noel McGackin
William Noel McGackin

William Noel McGackin, 78, passed away peacefully on March 16th with his children by his side. He was born on Christmas Day, 1941 in Neptune Township, the son of Jack and Irene (Bryan) McGackin and spent most of his life in Freehold.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
