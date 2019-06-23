|
William P. Chambeau Jr.,
Toms River - William P. Chambeau Jr., 79, of Toms River, NJ, passed away suddenly on June 19th, 2019, while traveling to North Carolina. He was born in Bayonne, NJ, and was a resident of Toms River for over 57 years. William and his wife spent nearly 20 years in Key West before finally settling in Naples, Florida for the winter seasons. William was successfully self-employed for most of his life. He enjoyed smoking cigars, riding his bicycle, traveling, and going to the beach with his friends. He was vivacious and full of life and enjoyed spending time with this family, especially his grandchildren. Because of his kind and magnetic personality, people were drawn to him, creating life-long friends.
William was predeceased by his parents, Lillian and William Chambeau, his step-father Dan Phillips, and his brother Lance Chambeau. He is survived by his loving wife Geri, his daughter Lisa Hummel, her husband Ron Hummel, his son, William Chambeau, his brother Bruce Chambeau, and his wife Marilyn, his sister-in- law Mary Chambeau, his two wonderful grandchildren Katie and Adam, and many nieces and nephews, who he adored tremendously.
Visitation will be Monday, June 24th from 3 to 7 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either Gideons Bible or a .
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019