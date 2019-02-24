|
William P. Hoey, Jr.
Point Pleasant - William "Bill" P. Hoey, Jr., 75, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Brick, New Jersey following a brief illness.
Bill was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Metuchen High School and received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Industrial Education from Trenton State College.
Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving honorably from 1966 through 1971.
He was predeceased by his parents, William P. Hoey, Sr. and Ann (Barnwell) Hoey; brother, Richard Hoey; and sister, Joanne Hoey.
Surviving are his beloved wife of fifty-two years, Sara (Bollinger) Hoey; son, William P. Hoey, III and his wife, Nefertiti; and daughter, Christina Niemeyer and her husband, Richard. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Hoey and his wife, Patricia; sister, Agnes Skowronek; and five grandchildren, Quintessa, John, Sara, Katelyn, and Lily.
Bill was employed by the Monmouth County Vocational School District where he served for 34 years as Coordinator of Cooperative Industrial Education, Principal of the Career Center, and finally as Assistant Superintendent of MCVSD. In 2002 Bill was appointed Superintendent of Schools at Ocean County Vocational Technical School where he was instrumental in leading the county to advance the construction of the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science and most recently he led the county in creating a state of the art Performing Arts Academy on the Ocean County College campus. Bill's leadership motto was always "if a decision is good for our students, then that should be our priority."
Bill was also active in his community serving on the Point Pleasant Board of Adjustment and the Point Pleasant Planning Board. He was an active member of the Point Pleasant Rotary ultimately serving as its president. He was also an active member of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church as a Deacon and an Elder.
For his leisure activities Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren, reading, watching the History Channel, playing golf and traveling.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2 at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 701 Forman Avenue (corner of Bay Ave.) Point Pleasant Beach. Interment of ashes will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Foundation of Vocational Technical Education, 137 Bey Lea Road, Toms River, NJ 08753-2703.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019