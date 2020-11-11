1/1
William P. Horan
William P. Horan

On 11/7, William P. Horan (aka Bill), loving husband of 62 years, father of 5, grandfather to 9, great to 1, passed at 92. He lived a life filled with family, friends, culture, education on many levels, and plants. Educated in the US, South America and Europe, he held several degrees. In the Army, he did research for intelligence agencies and later worked for Remington Rand, early days of computers. His job with Farrell Shipping took him to Liberia, West Africa, where he married Hilda. His main career was teaching Spanish, French, Latin at Clarkstown North H.S, NY, where he was beloved. His passion for gardening took him to the NY Botanical Gardens for master gardening classes. An avid reader, he read to his children, instilling a love for reading. Later in life we would share books amongst us. He was a generous, outgoing man who charmed everyone he met with his intelligence, quick smile and witty humor. Bill was involved civically, serving as Town Supervisor of Hamptonburgh, NY, and through the Catholic Church, Kiwanis & the Knights of Columbus. May his Celtic soul be dancing and enjoy reuniting with family and friends in Heaven. One of the last true gentlemen.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven on 12/4 at 10 am. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
