William P. (Bill) Lee



William P. (Bill) Lee, 89 died September 15, 2020, with loved ones in attendance.



He will be missed by all lucky enough to have known him.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol; children Richard (Virginia), Barbara (Douglas) Eichhorn, and Robert; grandchildren Michael (Richard and Virginia), Billy and Katie (Barbara and Douglas); brother Vincent (Jennifer); cousin William Dodd; and his many nephews and nieces.



He was predeceased by brothers Arthur (Brother William Lee, FMS) and Thomas (Tommy); dearest sister Mary (John) Rice; niece Maureen Rice; son William; revered aunt Tessie and her husband, Bill Dodd; special cousin, Walter Troescher; and his parents, William and Mary (McNally), Irish immigrants from counties Leitrim and Monaghan (respectively), who made their ways to and enabled lives for us all in America.



William P. Lee was born in NYC on December 12, 1930. The family—parents, five children and assorted "Kitchen Cousins" —moved from Harlem to the West Bronx, settling into St. Nicholas of Tolentine (RC) parish, in the 1940s. After four years of military service in 1950-54, Bill returned to assist the family, marrying the fiendishly bright Carol Rueppel, daughter of a defense-industry engineer, in 1956. When his father died in 1957, Bill became the strong tent pole of this extended family. Bill and Carol raised their three surviving children in the Bronx until the middle 1970s, when Bill retired as a NYC Detective, Grade 2, working many years in the 47 Precinct Detective Squad. He transferred at his own request late in his career to the Bronx Sex Crimes Unit, precursor and innovators in work that is now standard, devoted to stopping those who prey on others in heinous ways. They moved to Wall Township in 1976.



Bill was a proud Navy veteran of the Korean War era. He worked for many years in NJ after retirement in the NJ Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Investigations Unit—getting fair treatment and redress for people treated poorly. He was honorable, stoic and steadfast. He never let down a friend or family member, never missed an opportunity to be charitable. He also never tipped less than 40%, nor did he let facts get in the way of a good story. He was an acute horse handicapper and intuitive balancer of statistical possibilities, but he also advised boxing 3-1-5 as an Exacta bet, bowing to the inevitability of Chance, not Planning in wagering on people pretending that animals, which he loved to his core, could be predictable. He imbued in his descendants a love of fine dining, of movies and trivia, of good liquor and the benefits of discipline: instructions on that latter they took more or less to heart. He never met a dog he didn't love. He was cremated at his request on Friday, September 18 at 10:15 am, joined in this passing with photos of loved ones, a favorite paper opened to the racing form, some B & B, and a favored book among other tokens of his commitments to others. His piercing ice-blue eyes could freeze in his prime the unwary, but his effortless smile and unforgettable laugh softened the hard-won policeman's insights into human nature. His quiet constancy, his formidable presence and his selfless leadership provided models for his children and grandchildren, several of whom pursued and achieved advanced academic degrees and work in higher education, one of whom is now serving in the Marines, another working at NASA. We owe him more than we can say.



The family is deeply appreciative of the care Dad received at A.O. Fox Memorial Nursing Home in Oneonta, NY, in his last year. The extraordinary nursing staff at Fox Hospital, One North, are also in our thoughts: their compassion and care in his last days made his passage dignified. We will not forget their many quiet kindnesses, putting people before paper.



There will be a viewing with a service immediately following on October 2nd from 4-6 pm in Oneonta, NY, the service to be live-streamed and archived by those entrusted with his final care: Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home. There will be an interment/service in New Jersey, TBA. Given our cultural moment, no more than 25 visitors can attend the service, but remembrances sent to rememberwilliamplee@gmail.com will be read and recorded. Please identify yourself so we can honor your reflections.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to either A.O. Fox Memorial Nursing Home or to



Superheroes in Ripped Jeans—an animal rescue foundation in upstate NY. Other favored charities include the



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mom and Dad were and are devoted to animals and to all others in need.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store