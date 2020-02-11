|
William P. Slover
Hazlet -
William Paul Slover, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday,February 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Helen, his parents Cecil & Lillian Slover and brother Cecil.
Bill is survived by his daughters Karen D'Amore and her spouse Tony and Linda Emerick and her spouse Bruce. Grandchildren, Anthony D'Amore (Elizabeth); Joshua D'Amore (Nerrisa); Pamela Kovacs (Robert); Danielle Emerick. Great-grandchildren Lauren D'Amore; Noah D'Amore; Carter Kovacs; Emilia D'Amore.
Visitation will be Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 4-8pm at the Laurel Funeral Home 201 Laurel Ave. Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday 10:00am at St Ann's Church in Keansburg, Interment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery Keyport. For further information visit :
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020