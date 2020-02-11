Services
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St Ann's Church
Keansburg, NJ
William P. Slover Obituary
William P. Slover

Hazlet -

William Paul Slover, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday,February 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Helen, his parents Cecil & Lillian Slover and brother Cecil.

Bill is survived by his daughters Karen D'Amore and her spouse Tony and Linda Emerick and her spouse Bruce. Grandchildren, Anthony D'Amore (Elizabeth); Joshua D'Amore (Nerrisa); Pamela Kovacs (Robert); Danielle Emerick. Great-grandchildren Lauren D'Amore; Noah D'Amore; Carter Kovacs; Emilia D'Amore.

Visitation will be Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 4-8pm at the Laurel Funeral Home 201 Laurel Ave. Hazlet, NJ 07734. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday 10:00am at St Ann's Church in Keansburg, Interment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery Keyport. For further information visit :

www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
