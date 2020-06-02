William R. Dunn



Manchester - William Russell Dunn, formerly of Nutley, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ at the age of 86.



Born March 26, 1934 in East Orange NJ, Bill proudly served his country in the Korean War as an Army Sergeant First Class in the 11th Airborne Paratrooper Division. Upon returning home, Bill married the love of his life, Paula D'Avanzo. They raised their three daughters in Nutley NJ, and spent memorable summers at Silver Beach on the Jersey Shore. In addition to operating his own HVAC company, Bill owned the Nutley Shell gas station on Franklin Avenue.



He is predeceased by his loving mother, Lenora Dunn, and brothers Robert and Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Paula Dunn and their daughters Kim Bugmelian and her husband Nick; Pamela Dunn; Kellie Geltrude and her husband John; and granddaughter Dawn Ferguson.



Bill was a "force" who lived every day to it's fullest, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



A private service and cremation will be held with plans for a public memorial service at St. John's R.C. Church in Lakehurst and St. Mary's R.C. Church in Nutley at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store