Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
William R. Faille, Jr.

Wilmington, DE - William R. Faille, Jr., 48, died on Saturday March 2, 2019 at his parents home in Waretown, NJ. Born in Princeton, NJ, he grew up in Monroe Twp. He graduated from Monroe Twp. High School in 1988 prior to moving to Wilmington, DE 20 years ago. He worked various sales jobs throughout his career and his last job was as the owner of a Verizon Wireless store in Newark, DE. Bill was an avid Dallas, Yankee and Devils fan.

He is survived by his parents, Karen and William R. Faille, Sr., and one brother, Adam Faille, all of Waretown, NJ, one niece, Victoria, two nephews: Kyle and Jack, his paternal grandmother, Helen Faille and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bill enjoyed life and had an extended family of many friends, especially Jess who did so much for him.

Visitation will be 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Saturday March 9, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc., 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555 - www.demarcofuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be 7pm during the second visitation. Cremation is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019
