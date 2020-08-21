William R. Faille, Sr.



Waretown - William R. Faille, Sr., 76, of Waretown passed away on August 15, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian in Stafford, NJ. Born in Trenton, NJ, the son of Edward and Josephine (Helen) Faille. He graduated from Allentown High School and Trenton State College (College of New Jersey). Bill served in the Army from 1966-1968 in the Military Police. He continued his police career at Monroe Twp. Police Dept. (Middlesex) until his retirement in 1993.



He was predeceased by his father, Edward A. Faille, a brother Edward J. Faille and his son, William R. Faille, Jr. Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Karen D. Faille, son Adam M. Faille, 3 grandchildren, Victoria, Kyle and Jack Faille of Jackson, his mother, Josephine (Helen) Faille of Windsor, 2 brothers, Robert (Pricilla) and Gary (Melissa), 4 sisters Lynette Fleming (James), Donna Kszepka (Ted), Lorrie Sheppard and Jonnean Leach (Will). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



He was very active in the Jamesburg Elks Lodge #2180, where he was Exalted Ruler for two terms, then served twice as District Deputy of the South Central District, and held a chairman position for the state for many years. He was also a member of the Hightstown-Apollo Lodge #41 F&AM, the VFW and a past Deacon of the Jamesburg Presbyterian Church. He loved to play golf, fish, cook and grocery shop. If you knew him, you know he always knew where the best deals were.



Arrangements and private cremation were under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, Barnegat. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Jamesburg Presbyterian Church, 175 Gatzmer Ave, Jamesburg, NJ 08831 or Jamesburg Elks Lodge #2180, 74 W Railroad Ave, Jamesburg, NJ 08831.









