William R. Madden
West Allenhurst - William R. Madden, 82 of West Allenhurst, NJ died peacefully March 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
Born and raised in Black River, NY, he graduated from Watertown HS in 1954 and from Hamilton College in 1958 where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He moved with his wife and family to NJ in1961 and to Ocean Twp. in 1968.
At the time of his death, he was an account executive with Kenneth, Jerome and Company, stockbrokers. His entire career was spent in finance and investment banking.
Bill carried a tune in his head and a song in his heart. Since the age of eight, he sang in school and church choirs. He was active in civic and church life, participating in the League of Women Voters, Scouting, bible study, and was part of the faith community of St. James Episcopal Church, Bradley Beach.
Bill was generous with his time and talent. He was self-less and his family and friends enjoyed his wit and his good nature.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years Sally, his children and their spouses, Timothy and Janet Madden of Cocoa, FL., Alice and Dorman Pantfoeder of Jacksonville Beach, FL., Thomas and Marie Madden of Ocean and Elizabeth Madden and Robert Tinnin of Albuquerque, NM, his brother Richard Madden his wife Rosalie and son David of Watertown, NY, his grandchildren, Gregory, Alaina, Alexander, Madeline, Annabelle, Christopher, Veance, Amelia and great grandchild Brent. His grandchildren affectionately referred to him as Mighty Mouse since whenever they called, he was ready to save the day.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Ruth Madden.
Bill and Sally explored the country in their RV, visiting family and friends, camping in scenic places and traveling the back roads of America.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 29 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall NJ 07719. A Memorial Service will be offered on Saturday, March 30 at 10:30am, St. James Episcopal Church, 605 4th Ave., Bradley Beach, NJ 07720.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bradley Food Pantry, 605 4th Ave., Bradley Beach, NJ 07720 or at bradleyfoodpantry.org.
For more information or to offer condolences visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019