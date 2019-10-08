Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for William Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richard Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Richard Burke Obituary
William Richard Burke

October 7, 1954- September 27, 2019

"Bill" Burke passed away in the arms of his brothers on September 27, 2019 at Community Hospital in Toms River, NJ. Bill was born in New York City to John James and Margaret Theresa Burke on October 7, 1954. Formerly residing at Franklin Place, Paramus, NJ and Lakehurst (Leisure Knoll) NJ, Bill was an active member of his communities, known and loved for his enthusiasm and love for life. Bill was an enthusiastic member of the Leisure Knoll Activities Committee, Sons of the American Legion, Post 232 and Knights of Columbus Council 12940 (past member). Bill benefited from the programs of 21Plus and The Arc, Ocean County Chapter, most recently residing in Barnegat. Bill is survived by his brothers Jim Burke (Terry) and John Burke (Bryn), nephews Jim, Brian and Sean, nieces Jennifer, Megan, Mairin and Evelyn and 21 grand nephews and nieces. On October 15, Bill will be interred at The Cemetery of The Holy Rood in Westbury, Long Island, NY, alongside his parents, following a funeral Mass at Saint Brigid's Roman Catholic Church at 9:45 AM. A New Jersey Celebration of Life will be held on October 16, 2019 at the Barnegat Fire Company, 115 Birdsall Street, Barnegat NJ, 4-7 pm. Family and Friends are invited to visit the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home webpage for details for each event and memorial requests at www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now