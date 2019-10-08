|
William Richard Burke
October 7, 1954- September 27, 2019
"Bill" Burke passed away in the arms of his brothers on September 27, 2019 at Community Hospital in Toms River, NJ. Bill was born in New York City to John James and Margaret Theresa Burke on October 7, 1954. Formerly residing at Franklin Place, Paramus, NJ and Lakehurst (Leisure Knoll) NJ, Bill was an active member of his communities, known and loved for his enthusiasm and love for life. Bill was an enthusiastic member of the Leisure Knoll Activities Committee, Sons of the American Legion, Post 232 and Knights of Columbus Council 12940 (past member). Bill benefited from the programs of 21Plus and The Arc, Ocean County Chapter, most recently residing in Barnegat. Bill is survived by his brothers Jim Burke (Terry) and John Burke (Bryn), nephews Jim, Brian and Sean, nieces Jennifer, Megan, Mairin and Evelyn and 21 grand nephews and nieces. On October 15, Bill will be interred at The Cemetery of The Holy Rood in Westbury, Long Island, NY, alongside his parents, following a funeral Mass at Saint Brigid's Roman Catholic Church at 9:45 AM. A New Jersey Celebration of Life will be held on October 16, 2019 at the Barnegat Fire Company, 115 Birdsall Street, Barnegat NJ, 4-7 pm. Family and Friends are invited to visit the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home webpage for details for each event and memorial requests at www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019