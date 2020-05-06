William Richard Kale
William Richard Kale

Toms River - William Richard Kale 89, also known as Bill or Whitey, from Toms River, NJ passed away on May 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center. Bill was born in Trenton, NJ to Frank and Alice Kale on March 19, 1931. He worked in law enforcement and started his career in the US Marine Corps as a Sergeant in the Military Police and is a Korean War Veteran. He was a Correction Officer at Trenton State Prison and a City of Trenton Fire Fighter before accepting a position at the Trenton Police Department where he attained the rank of Sergeant. Bill had two of many highlights in his career. He prevented a bank robber from detonating a Molotov cocktail within a bank. Another time he apprehended the notorious "Cat Burglar" that victimized all of Mercer County by working around the clock maintaining a vigilance in the Hiltonia section of Trenton. Bill owned and operated Kale Janitorial, a cleaning, landscaping and snow plowing business throughout his time as a police officer. Bill had two favorite sayings: "Once a Marine, Always a Marine" and "Hard Work; Clean Living", which was accompanied by his infamous grin.

Bill is preceded in death by his sister Eileen Creran and Francis Kale. He is survived by his attentive and loving wife of 66 years Dorothy (Hoffman) of Toms River, NJ who have been together since the age of 15. His children; Bill Kale and wife Susan, Maureen Kale and husband Henry Avallone, John Kale and wife Alison; his grandchildren, and light of his life, Joseph and Jennifer Kale; loving sister and brother Alice Miller and Joseph Kale.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a memorial mass and celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future. The funeral is entrusted to Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, www.freemanfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sister Carol Beairsto Residency Fund ? Collier Youth Services, sponsored by the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, 160 Conover Road, Wickatunk, NJ 07765.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 entries
May 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about this. Bill was always a Wonderful Father In Law. Thinking of all of you and the many years we spent together at family gatherings. Wishing you all Peace and Comfort as your memories of Bill linger in your Heart and Mind in the days ahead. love di
Diane Kale
Family
May 6, 2020
Lt Bill Kale and family I am so very sorry for your loss. Bill was a great man, outstanding supervisor and I respected him more then worlds can say. Thank you Sergeant Kale for sharing your knowledge and experience with me and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Rest well Sergeant.
Jim
Coworker
May 6, 2020
Bill: Very sorry about you dad. I remember him well. Great cop. May he Rest In Peace .
Cy masterpole
Friend
