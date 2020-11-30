1/1
William Risch
William Risch

East Windsor - William (Billy) Patrick Risch, age 54, of East Windsor, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Montclair, he lived in Toms River prior to moving to East Windsor 21 years ago. He was a Sales Manager of International Shipping for Hapag-Lloyd in Piscataway. Cargo really was his passion.

Billy was a proud Toms River High School North Hall of Fame inductee, as part of the 1983 State Champion soccer team. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Belmont Abbey College, where he made many lifelong friends. Billy was a die hard, loyal Jets fan, through thick and thin. He was a true family man, that would go out to his way to do anything for his wife, children, family, neighbors and friends. A man that made every individual he spoke with feel loved and special, whether you were a close friend or an acquaintance.

He was predeceased by his father, Justin "Judd" Risch; his father in law and mother in law, Edward and Bonny Beecher.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Debbie Risch (Wilson); children, Kevin Risch and Erica Risch; mother, Marlene Risch; sisters, Denise Decker and Kathy Lenz and her husband, Mike. He is also survived by his brother in law, Dale Wilson and his wife, Lori; nieces and nephews, Allison Lenz, Zachary, Philip and Soren Wilson, Travis and Megan Decker, his beloved dog, Molly, and grandpuppy Sadie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4-7pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent, NJ. Condolences may be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
