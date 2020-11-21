William S. Brockman



Lavallette - Mr. William S. Brockman passed away on Wednesday at Brick Memorial Hospital. He was 73 years old.



Mr. Brockman was born in New Brunswick and graduated from New Brunswick High School where he was a football athlete. He raised his family in North Brunswick and lived in Edison and Lawrence Harbor before moving to Lavallette over twenty years ago.



He worked for many years with as a Sheet Metal Draftsman before retiring from Buist Incorporated in 2015. Mr. Brockman enjoyed going to the beach in Lavallette, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren in his free time. He also loved spending time with his dog Jack.



He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Xenia Brockman.



He is survived by his children Christine Fersch and her husband Brian, David Brockman and his wife Jerian, his brother John Brockman and his wife Peggy, his companion Janet Girasoli and her children Suzanne Meno and her husband Cesar, Michael Girasoli and his wife Ondreya and his grandchildren Aylin, Eleri, Colin, Gracyn, Cesar and Sebastion.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mr William Brockman's name to the Hugs For Brady Foundation.



Funeral services are being held privately. Direction is under the Gleason Funeral Home of Somerset.









