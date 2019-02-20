|
William Saal
Fries, VA - William Alan Saal age 59 of Fries, Virginia passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski, Virginia.
Mr. Saal was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on May 6, 1959 to Fredrick Alan and Claire Ann Haggerty Saal.
In addition to his mother, Claire Ann Haggerty Saal of Fries, Virginia he is survived by one daughter Julie Saal; one son William John Saal both of Ocean Gate, New Jersey; one grandson Avery Saal; two brothers Fredrick Saal of Booth Bay, Maine and Karl Robert Saal of Matthews, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
At the request of Mr. Saal his body will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019