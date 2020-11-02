1/1
William Scherb
William Scherb

Forked River - William Ronald Scherb, age 84 of Forked River passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. Bill was born in Staten Island and was formerly of Medford and Camillus, NY before moving to Forked River in 1981. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War on the USS Forrestal. Bill was a member of the Lacey Moose Lodge, Lacey Elks Lodge #2518, The American Legion, as well as Camp Randy, where he took great pleasure and pride in taking physically challenged kids for rides on his boat. He enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and was always ready with a great story from his many years on the road. AKA Captain Bill, he loved boating and all things nautical. He cherished his home on the water and being out on his boat every day that he could. He loved to sing and dance and make people laugh with one of his jokes. He also loved to paint and work on his model boats and planes.

Bill is predeceased by his wife Bridget and his brother Bob. He is survived by his five children; Jim Scherb and his partner Jon Peters, Laura and her husband Carl Alberici, Kathleen and her husband Paul Hogan, David Scherb and his wife Lisa and Kimberly and her husband Michael Batista, six grandchildren; Aidan and Conor Hogan, Liam and Amelia Scherb, and Jane and Michael Batista. Bill is also survived by his cat Freddy.

Funeral arrangements are private but under the direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill at the Captain's Inn on November 29th from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrier project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in Bill's Memory.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
