William (Bill) Sculthorpe
Henderson, NV - William (Bill) Sculthorpe passed away peacefully on January 25, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada, after a brave battle with lung cancer. He was 78.
Predeceased in 2017 by his longtime life partner, Debbie Daleske, Bill is survived by his children, Brandi Sculthorpe Rarus of Austin, Texas, and William Bryan Sculthorpe of Littleton, Colorado, as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by an older brother, Robert Basil Sculthorpe of New York City, and a younger sister, Linda Sculthorpe Rembisz of Lincroft, New Jersey.
Born on June 20, 1940 in Long Branch, New Jersey, to Geraldine Garippo and Robert Ferris Sculthorpe, Bill enlisted in the Army and later studied business at Monmouth College. It was there that he met and married his college sweetheart, Ann Skold, a bright, beautiful dynamo. They made their home together in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, where their two children were born, while Bill pursued a career in finance. Years later, Bill moved his family to Columbus, Ohio, and then to the suburbs of Chicago, where he successfully owned and operated three picture frame shops. Drawn to the warmer climate of Las Vegas for retirement, Bill enjoyed the last 12 years of his life, playing slot machines and traveling to Austin and Denver to visit his children and grandchildren. He also flew back to Chicago to spend time with his partner Debbie's lovely family.
Bill was an avid Chicago Bears and Ohio Buckeyes fan. He loved the beach and, as a teen on the Jersey Shore, earned the nickname "Golden Boy" for his ability to get a deep rich tan without ever burning. Popular and affable, he is remembered for his calm and easy-going presence.
A celebration of Bill's life is being planned for this summer. Condolences to the family can be sent in care of Bryan Sculthorpe, 12 Silver Aspen, Littleton, CO 80127 or [email protected]
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019