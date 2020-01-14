|
|
William Sherrier
Brick - William Donald Sherrier, 93, of Brick, passed away on January 11, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center. Born and raised in Elizabeth, he resided in Brick for the past 31 years. Bill proudly served in the US Navy, before joining the Elizbeth Police Department, from which he retired after 31 years of service. In 1961, he was awarded Policeman of The Year, as well as many other accomplishments in his career. Bill was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for many years and was a parishioner at St. Martha's Church when he also served as a Eucharist Minister. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Julia Sherrier, his brother Raymond, and his son Frank. Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Thomasine; his four children, Diane (Ned), Bill (Carol), James (Christine), Susan (Robert); his brother Robert and his wife, Millie; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, 3800 Herbertsville Rd, Point Pleasant. To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 14, 2020