|
|
In Loving
Memory Of,
William T. Armstrong
2/16/1950 - 5/11/2012
7 years ago, our Pop left us. Our Pop meant everything to us. Not a day goes by when we don't think about him and miss him dearly. We wish he could be here to witness the important things in a grandchild's life. We wish we had more time with our Pop. We hope he is looking down on us every day. We hope we are making him proud. Pop, you will always be our guardian angel.
Your Loving Grandchildren,
Sydney, Hayden,
Robyn, Kyle, Ryan,
Haley & Kelly
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 11, 2019