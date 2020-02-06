|
|
William T. Conry
William T. Conry, 80, formerly of Union and Freehold passed away on February 3, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.
He was a graduate of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament School, East Orange, and Our Lady of the Valley High School, Orange, Class of 1956. During the summer months he worked on Wall Street for W. E. Hutton and Company as a runner. After graduation he worked in the IBM Department for the next eight years before taking over the family auto repair and restoration business in East Orange, which was started by his father in 1929. Bill sold the business in 1991 and joined Local No. 472, Newark at age 55 and he retired 20 years later.
Bill served in the Army National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 54 of Freehold.
Bill spent time hunting and fishing in Wyoming and fishing at the Jersey Shore. He also became the Conry family historian as he researched our Irish ancestry both in the United States and Ireland.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Sr. and Ellen (Forkin) Conry, his brothers, John and Eugene, and sister, Eileen Burke.
Surviving are his sisters, Mary Ellen Hannigan and Maureen Conry and his brother, Joseph. Bill is also survived by his nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews as well as many cousins both in the United States and Ireland.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold, on Sunday from 2 to 6 pm.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Rose of Lima Church, Freehold, on Monday at 10:30 am followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020