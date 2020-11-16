William T. Etzkorn, Jr.
Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Middletown - William Thomas Etzkorn, Jr., 74, a resident of Bonita Springs, Fl and Toms River, NJ passed away on November 12, 2020. Born in Long Branch, NJ, to William and Elizabeth Etzkorn he was the oldest of six children. He and his wife Ruthann Morse Etzkorn were married in January, 1969. Together they raised their children in Middletown, NJ. Mr. Etzkorn was in the first graduating class at Mater Dei High School. While at Mater Dei and St. Mary's he was frequently called by Monsignor Bulman to serve as an Alter Boy. He attended Daytona Beach Junior College and Newark College of Engineering. A licensed surveyor by trade he worked throughout New Jersey through Operating Engineers Local 825 and his own surveying company. Mr. Etzkorn volunteered as a coach with MYAA and taught surveying skills to Boy Scouts at their annual jamboree in Sea Girt. He also umpired throughout the shore area. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Timothy, he is survived by his wife and their children William and his wife Cindy and Meghan and her husband Anthony Lawton and grandchildren William IV, Delaney and Rylee Etzkorn and Lilly and Hattie Lawton. He is also survived by his siblings Ronald Etzkorn, Diane McKenna, Joyce Brown and Robert Etzkorn and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, 20, 2020 from 3-7 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mary Mother Of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd Middletown. In Lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Bill's name to Mater Dei Prep Football, 538 Church St., Middletown, NJ, 07748. Hodges Funeral Home, Naples, FL and Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown are in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com