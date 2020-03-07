|
William T. Mead Sr.
Point Pleasant - William T. Mead Sr., 66 of Point Pleasant passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his devoted family.
He was raised in Montrose, PA before moving to the Jersey Shore 40 years ago. He had been employed as a Department Head at Home Depot, Neptune since their opening at this location over twenty years ago.
He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen McKeon Mead in November 2017.
Survived are his sons William T. Mead Jr. and fiancé Sarah Swenarton of Wall Twp., and Ryan M. Mead of Point Pleasant, his 4 siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Service Tuesday at 11:00am in St. Anne's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 1610 Allenwood Rd., Wall, NJ 07719.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL, 60631.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020