Services
Lacey Memorial Home - Forked River
1022 Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-6800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lacey Memorial Home - Forked River
1022 Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Peoples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Peoples

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William T. Peoples Obituary
William T. Peoples

Toms River -

William T. Peoples, age 61, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Red Bank, he lived in Wall Township for many years before moving to Toms River in 1985.

Mr. Peoples was a site inspector for FEMA for the past ten years. He enjoyed gardening, and was an avid NY Giants fan.

He is survived by his wife, Carolann; two children, Dan and his wife Kerri, and Mike; his brother, Richard; His step-mother, Esther Peoples; his step-brother Rob Gifford; and his step-sister, Cathy Rogers.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 PM at Lacey Memorial Home, 1022 Lacey Road, Forked River. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now