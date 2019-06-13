|
William T. Peoples
Toms River -
William T. Peoples, age 61, died on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Red Bank, he lived in Wall Township for many years before moving to Toms River in 1985.
Mr. Peoples was a site inspector for FEMA for the past ten years. He enjoyed gardening, and was an avid NY Giants fan.
He is survived by his wife, Carolann; two children, Dan and his wife Kerri, and Mike; his brother, Richard; His step-mother, Esther Peoples; his step-brother Rob Gifford; and his step-sister, Cathy Rogers.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 PM at Lacey Memorial Home, 1022 Lacey Road, Forked River. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019