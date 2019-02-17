Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
William Saunders
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church
415 Washington St
Toms River, NJ
William T. Saunders
William T. Saunders

Toms River - William T. Saunders, age 60, passed away suddenly on February 7, 2019. Bill was loved by many and will be dearly missed. He was a Navy veteran and once home he learned and mastered the trade of wallpaper hanging and painting. This was his lifetime trade and career although many who knew him feel Bill missed his calling as a chef. He was an amazing cook, creating wonderful recipes and meals for his family to enjoy. Bill was in the process of obtaining his CDL license and was thrilled for the new opportunity as a driver for disabled students.

Bill is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Saunders and his mother in law Phyllis Lieb. He is survived by his beloved wife Caroline, his two daughters Lisa Dohan, husband Alex, and Anne Saunders, his two step sons Stuart Lloyd, wife Amanda and Myles Lloyd. Known as Pop Pop he leaves behind 8 grandchildren Liam, Yazmin, Ava, Abby, Alex, Hadley, Mason and Ian. Bill was one of 6 siblings. His brothers and sisters Patty, Fred, Mary, Anne and Frank, loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Billy. Bill loved greatly and deeply, something all his family felt.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11am at Christ Church, 415 Washington St., Toms River, NJ. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Christ Church, at the above address.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
