William T. Watson III (ret. JCFD)
Spring Lake - William T. Watson III, 86, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
William was a 3rd generation Jersey City Firefighter, proudly serving for 32 years and retiring as Deputy Chief in 1991. He was also a member of the Jersey City Fire Officer's Local #1064.
Born in Teaneck, he had resided in Jersey City for many years before moving to Spring Lake 47 years ago where he raised his large loving family. He was a member of St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake, the Knights of Columbus Thomas U. Reilly Council # 5611 and the American Legion Post # 432. He was also a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War.
He was predeceased by his parents William T. Watson Jr. and Helen Borrie Watson.
Surviving is his devoted wife of 55 years Theresa (nee Judd) Watson, his 5 children, William T. Watson IV of Escondido, CA, Maureen Watson of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin Watson of Spring Lake, Sean Watson of Spring Lake, and Patricia Watson Gardiner and husband Jeremy Gardiner of Flagstaff, AZ, his 2 grandchildren Logan and Liam Gardiner, and his sister Ellen Hanlon of Manahawkin. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake. Entombment St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Jersey Shore Medical Center, 6th Floor Northwest building.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
