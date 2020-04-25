|
William "Billy" Thomas
Morganville - William W. Thomas, fondly known as "Billy", 63, of Morganville, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Centra State Hospital in Freehold. William was born on February 6, 1957 in Jersey City and grew up in Bayonne. In 1979, Billy married his beloved wife, Cynthia, and they began their life together. In 1983, they moved to Keyport and many years later in 2002, they settled in Morganville. Billy was employed with Investor Financial as a Financial Consultant.
Billy is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 41 years, Cynthia (Berardino) Thomas, his loving parents, William and Joyce (Perry) Thomas, his dear sister, Lori Cerro and her husband, Dominick, of Bayonne, his sister-in-law, Laura Olsen of Bayonne, his brother-in-law, James Bruton and his wife, Diane, of Augusta, and many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Billy will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, visitation and services will be held privately for the immediate family only. Billy will be entombed at St. Gabriel's Cemetery (St. John Mausoleum) in Marlboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Billy to the Centra State Foundation, www.centrastatefoundation.org, or the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, njprf.org, would be greatly appreciated. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020