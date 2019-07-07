|
|
William Thomas Kaeli, Sr.
- - Beloved husband and father, William Thomas Kaeli, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Bill grew up in Red Bank, NJ and attended Red Bank Catholic High School and Monmouth College (now Monmouth University). During those years, he was a star baseball and basketball player and was cheered on by the person who was and will forever be his best friend - his wife Emily (Peggy) Curley. After eight years of dating, Bill and Peggy married in the summer of 1966. They built their life together in the Shrewsbury area which included four children and six grandchildren and his forty-year career on Wall Street.
Bill had a wicked sense of humor and a style all his own. Whether he was mowing the lawn, playing sports with his children or attending a cocktail party, Bill was always in khakis, a button down shirt, and loafers with no socks. Bill loved a good joke and busting chops. He was the maestro of one-liners. If you were on the receiving end, you knew he liked you. With the arrival of grandchildren, Bill embraced his role as "Poppy" and enjoyed teaching them the value of a good sense of humor.
In addition to his devoted wife, Peggy, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage, Bill is survived by his children, Shannon de Boissard (Gael) of London, England, William T. Kaeli, Jr. (Julie) of Philadelphia, PA, Christopher S. Kaeli (Betsy) of Monmouth Beach, NJ and Emily M. Kaeli of Hoboken, NJ; and six grandchildren, Axel, Hugo, Annabelle, Everett, Oscar and Beatrix.
The sadness that his family feels is lessened by the laughter and joy in remembering how kind, funny and wonderful Poppy was. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bill was not a fan of funerals but enjoyed a good party. In that spirit, his family will be hosting a reception at Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club where they spent their summers as a family. Please join them in celebrating Bill's life at Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club, 65 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Casual Attire).
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019