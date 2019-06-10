Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Rose of Lima RC Church
605 Seventh Avenue
Belmar, NJ
Belmar - William Thomas Sullivan Jr. "Sully", 47, of Belmar, passed away suddenly at home of an apparent heart attack, on June 7.

Sully worked in the landscaping business for many years. He ran the Belmar Rec. Basketball League for over a decade, where he coached and reffed. His love of the game was contagious and he inspired many talented players who went on to play in high school and college. Sully was a talented gardener and cook who was always on hand to assist his neighbors in their time of need. He was an avid sports fan and he loved the NY Rangers, the Yankees and the Giants.

Sully graduated from Manasquan High School in 1990 and attended Brookdale Community College. He was born in Belmar and lived there his entire life.

He was predeceased by his father, William Thomas Sullivan Sr. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth McDonald Sullivan and his brother, Joseph Michael Sullivan, both of Belmar and many aunts and uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be on Tuesday June 11 from 4 to 8PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30AM at Saint Rose of Lima RC Church , Belmar. Committal will be private.

For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations to the Belmar First Aid Squad, PO Box 636, Belmar NJ 07719, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019
