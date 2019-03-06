|
William V. Repsher
Point Pleasant - William V. Repsher, 96, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Thursday, February 28, 2019.
He was born in Saint Clair, PA where his parents, Warren and Marie Repsher raised him. Spending a portion of his youth in Fountain Springs, PA, he eventually settled in Point Pleasant in 1949. He was a United States Army Air Force, World War II veteran, graduate of Penn State University, and received his Masters degree from Rutgers University.
Mr. Repsher was a teacher and taught Spanish and English at Point Pleasant Beach High School for thirty-four years. He also had worked as a Bay Head (BHIA) beach badge checker for twenty-five years. For many years Mr. Repsher was a volunteer at Keifer's Quarters, Point Pleasant Beach, and was also an usher at Saint Peter Catholic Church, Point Pleasant Beach.
Surviving are his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Ellen (nee Large) Repsher; and five children, Marie Repsher of Springfield, VA, Karan Blum and husband Bill of Glenelg, MD, Lynn Lowman and husband Tom of Silver Spring, MD, Bill Repsher and husband Brian Gallagher of Manhattan, NY, and John Repsher and wife Maria of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are his sister, Ruth Zirkle; five grandchildren, David, Stephen, Mark, Patrick, and Elizabeth; and eight-great grandchildren, Christopher, Brady, Caden, Nathan, Andrew, Mary, Nellie, and Flora.
Visitation will be from 2 - 5 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 10 a.m., Monday, March 11 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Peter Church, Point Pleasant Beach, followed by interment at Saint Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Saint Gregory's Pantry, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 www.stgregoryspantry.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019