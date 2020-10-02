William Van Brunt



Central City, PA - The Angels in the Outfield finally called #12 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 as Billy Van Brunt passed away peacefully in his home in Central City, PA. Billy was born at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ on April 20, 1951. He was the youngest of five (5) children and predeceased by his parents Eleanor and James C. Van Brunt Sr. as well as his oldest brother, James C. Jr. and his nephew James C. III (2009). Surviving are his wife Amy (the strongest woman he knew); daughter Tiffany Van Brunt-Sheffield (the apple of his eye); daughter Angela (the angel child), son Richard (the wild child who emulated him); two brothers Ronald Van Brunt of Colorado Springs, CO and Steven Van Brunt of Ft. Myers, FL; one sister Nancy Van Brunt of Ft. Myers, FL; two grandchildren Peyton and Nathan who could do no wrong and; two nieces Allison Bibbo who stood by his side with Saltwater Taffy and Dawn Van Brunt.



Billy was a pretty nice guy despite his stubbornness and world-renowned attitude and temper. We always knew what was on his mind but never what was in his heart because he made sure not to wear his emotions on his sleeve. However, this man truly had a heart of gold and loved his family and his Huskies, Chloe and Snow, more than words can describe. He may have been able to describe these feelings if they were defined in his 1969 Chevelle Owner's Manual. Billy was a motorhead, with a short fuse, who could recite the manual cover-to-cover with the exception of the 'engine-cooling system' chapter. He must have skimmed over that section because he certainly was unaware of the excessive amounts of 'coolant' he needed to keep his own internal engine from overheating. But no matter how fast that blood was boiling, he was always there for those he loved with a witty remark and his signature smirk.



He did not want a funeral for three reasons. First, he did not want people gawking at him. Second, his Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) prohibited him from constructing his own coffin due to the strain on his lungs and his constant need for more oxygen. And, we all know that if the proper wood was not used or the cuts were not straight, the nails were not the correct distance apart, and edges were not sanded smoothly, the headboard was too short, the lid squeaked, or if the brackets were not aligned than it would be considered "imperfect" and he would not be able to rest peacefully in heaven. Finally, he was claustrophobic! Because of these reasons, Billy will be cremated with a portion of his ashes scattered at Branchport Park where he spent the best of his younger years causing trouble and having fun. The other portion of his ashes will be placed and buried in a purple-marbled urn at his final resting place under a trellis in the mountains of Pennsylvania.



A Memorial Service Announcement will be released at a later date to celebrate the life of Billy Van Brunt. In lieu of donations and in his honor, go watch a Miami Dolphins Game and cheer for the Fins!









