William W. Golkiewicz
William W. Golkiewicz

Bayville - William W. Golkiewicz, 99, of Bayville, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Newark, Toms River and Jackson before moving to Bayville, NJ in 2017.

William had a successful career with Western Electric/ Lucent Technologies, as well as a Tax Preparer with H&R Block for 30 Years.

He was a veteran of World War II from 1942-1945 serving in the United States Army.

William was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 42 years Josephine Golkiewicz, his Daughter Phyllis Riccardi and his Grandson Eric Muraczewski.

He was survived by his Son William J Golkiewicz, his Daughters Maryjo Rioux and Patricia Golkiewicz; his Daughter-in-law Deborah Golkiewicz, Son-in-laws Louis Rioux and William Riccardi.

William also has six Grandchildren, Michael Riccardi, Gina Martinez and her husband John, Nicholas Golkiewicz, Lauren Proveozano and her Husband Chris, Jesse Golkiewicz and Jayden Muraczewski. Also two Great Grand Children, along with many Nieces and Nephews.

William will be remembered for all his trips to Atlantic City playing poker and Bingo and his kindness and friend ship to so many people.

Private burial services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ.

Arrangements under the direction of Polhemus Cremation Services. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.polhemuscreamtions.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Polhemus Cremation Services
203 Main St.
West Creek, NJ 08092
(609) 294-8000
