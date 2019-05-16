|
William W Hall
Waretown - William W. Hall, age 70 of Waretown, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth and moved to Waretown 13 years ago. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1966-1970.
He worked as a pipefitter for Exxon/Infineum for 34 years retiring in 2004. Bill served as President of the ILEU for 18 years and served for 6 years on the Board of Directors for the Skippers Cove Beach Club. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and member of the VFW and the Union Elks BPOE #1583 for 25 years. Bill was a communicant of St. Mary's RC Church, Barnegat and enjoyed golfing and was an avid crabber.
Mr. Hall was predeceased by his parents, William and Catherine Hall, brother Wilbur, sister-in-law Catherine Hall and brother-in-law Robert Webb. Surviving is his loving wife Joan Hall (nee Reina), daughter Michelle Melendez and her husband Mark, grandchildren Ryan, Katelyn, Justyn and his sister Elizabeth Webb. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, Carol Reina, Diana Kiel and her husband Joe, along with his nieces Sara Webb, Brianna Webb and Lisa Dieguez.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, May 18 at 9:15 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 747 West Bay Ave, Barnegat, NJ 08005. Burial will follow at 11:15 am at Rosedale Cemetery in Linden.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019