Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Long Branch
499 Bath Ave.
Long Branch, NJ
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Long Branch
499 Bath Ave.
Long Branch, NJ
Ocean Twp - William W. Horton, 66, of Ocean Township, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in New Britain, CT, to the late Robert G. Horton, Sr. and Jean Heyer Horton Jones. He was a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School Class of 1972.

Mr. Horton was employed at Mulberry Metal in Union for the past 28 years and prior to that was Plant Supervisor with Estey Metals in Tinton Falls. He was Scout Leader of Troop 71 of Oakhurst, was an adult member of the Royales Jr. Drum and Bugle Corp. of Eatontown, and was Deacon at First Baptist Church of Long Branch.

He was predeceased by his brother Robert G. Horton, Jr. and several aunts and uncles. Surviving are his beloved wife of 44 years Susan Horton (née Oka) ; his children Nathaniel W. Horton (Lauren Santos) and Elizabeth J. Horton (Mark Hink); his grandson Graham C. Horton; sister Debra Horton Marshall (Dwight); brother in-law Norman Oka (Gayle); sisters in-law Diane Dalton (John) and Roxanne Oka (Neil Fleischman); as well as many nieces, nephews, and great- niece and great- nephews.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Long Branch 499 Bath Ave., Long Branch. Visitation will be from 3 - 4 pm with services beginning at 4 pm. Repast will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Long Branch (note: Sanctuary Beautification Fund) 499 Bath Ave. Long Branch, NJ 07740. Arrangements were entrusted to John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
