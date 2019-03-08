|
William (Bill) Willard LeRoy
Toms River - William (Bill) Willard LeRoy, 79, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington, NC, after a brief illness.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ on October 4, 1939, he was the son of the late William W. LeRoy, Sr. and Elizabeth (Ocumpaugh) LeRoy. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Mary (McKinley) LeRoy; his daughter Meredith LeRoy, Aberdeen, NJ; sons James LeRoy, Joplin, MO and Matthew LeRoy, Toms River, NJ; and grandson James LeRoy, Jr.
Bill attended Manasquan High School, and graduated from St. Bernard's School, Gladstone, NJ. He attended the University of Richmond in Virginia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from Canada Dry Beverage Company, Neptune, NJ after many years as a driver and sales representative.
Bill was a life-long golfer, New York Yankees and Giants fan and member of the B.P.O. Elks. In retirement, he enjoyed delivering boats up and down the East Coast, studying the stock market, traveling with his wife, and golfing in the Carolinas where he and she own a vacation home.
Known for his sense of humor, he was always the life of the party. A party celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 8, 2019