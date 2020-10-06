1/1
Willie J. Beauford Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie J. Beauford Jr.

Neptune - Willie J. Beauford Jr. 54, of Neptune passed away on October 4th, 2020 at home. Willie was born on December 26, 1965, in Neptune. He attended the Neptune School System and was a proud graduate of the class of 1984. He was the proprietor of Drill Master Maintenance and Baseline Productions for many years. He was also a well-known DJ who loved playing music for all occasions and was considered NJ's finest "DJ Scoob Lover." Willie had an infectious smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold which made him an icon throughout the community.

Willie was predeceased by his parents, Willie J. Sr. and Beverly Beauford. He's survived by his sister Wanda D. Beauford of Alexandria VA, his sons Tyrell J. Durant of Neptune, Tareek D. Lester of Matawan; two grandchildren Amya J. Durant and Tyrell J. Durant Jr. of Neptune. A special friend Cheryl M. Chunn of Tinton Falls and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and friends.

Scoob's family will receive friends from 9am-11am on Saturday, October 10, with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am, at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, 4201 State Route 33, Tinton Falls NJ 07753.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ely Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ely Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ely Funeral Home
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ely Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved