Willie J. Beauford Jr.Neptune - Willie J. Beauford Jr. 54, of Neptune passed away on October 4th, 2020 at home. Willie was born on December 26, 1965, in Neptune. He attended the Neptune School System and was a proud graduate of the class of 1984. He was the proprietor of Drill Master Maintenance and Baseline Productions for many years. He was also a well-known DJ who loved playing music for all occasions and was considered NJ's finest "DJ Scoob Lover." Willie had an infectious smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold which made him an icon throughout the community.Willie was predeceased by his parents, Willie J. Sr. and Beverly Beauford. He's survived by his sister Wanda D. Beauford of Alexandria VA, his sons Tyrell J. Durant of Neptune, Tareek D. Lester of Matawan; two grandchildren Amya J. Durant and Tyrell J. Durant Jr. of Neptune. A special friend Cheryl M. Chunn of Tinton Falls and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and friends.Scoob's family will receive friends from 9am-11am on Saturday, October 10, with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am, at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, 4201 State Route 33, Tinton Falls NJ 07753.