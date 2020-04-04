|
|
Willie Jackson
Neptune - Willie Jackson beloved son of the late Nathaniel and Josie Frances Washington, was born on August 15, 1942 in Garnett, South Carolina. He departed this life to receive his heavenly rewards on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Our loss is truly heaven's gain.
Willie was educated in Jersey City, New Jersey school system where he graduated from Ferris High School.
His working career begin in the early 1960's as a truck driver for LDF (Nestle), New York Carolina Express (NYCE) and still working to his final days for (ITS) William Sonoma.
Willie loved his family, work and bringing everyone together. He was known for his one liners and giving spirit.
He is predeceased by ex-wife Dolores Chisolm Jackson and two sons Gregory and Derek (Bilal) Jackson. Leaving to cherish memories; Betty Martin, W. Columbia, South Carolina, Sister Evonne Washington, Hillside, NJ. Daughters, Jolanda Jackson, Glen Burnie, MD, Darlene Jackson Thompson (Marvin), Jersey City, New Jersey. William Jackson, Jersey City, New Jersey and Leamon (Toby) Tatum (Cassie) Neptune, New Jersey. Longtime friends Eddie Cranford, William and Ardee Lyons. Host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends that he loved dearly.
Willie will be laid to rest on April 8, 2020. Homegoing celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ely Funeral Home, Neptune, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020