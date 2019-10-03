|
Willie Robinson
Manchester - Willie Robinson 88 of Manchester died Wednesday, September 25, at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Nome, TX, he lived there and in Eatontown, before moving to Manchester in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army from 1949-1970 during the Korean and Viet Nam Wars before retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. For the next 20 years, he was employed as an Electronics Technician at the Earle Naval Ammunitions Depot, Colts Neck before fully retiring. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Helen Stafford Robinson, who died in 2003; son, Mark Robinson; stepson, Jacky Stafford; and brother, Floyd Robinson. Surviving are his 2 sons: Bruce & Linda of Manchester and Todd & Elizabeth of San Diego, CA; 3 brothers: Melvin and Freddie Robinson, of Nome, TX, & John Lee Robinson of Houston, TX; 2 sisters: Ruby Robinson-Frank and Ermie Achan, both of Nome, TX, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, other relatives and friends. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019