|
|
Willis Hall Hines
Maplewood - Willis Hall Hines, aged 89, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020, in Maplewood, New Jersey. Mr. Hines was born in New York City, the son of Caesar Hall Hines and Mary Hines, and was pre-deceased by his three siblings, Betty Miller, Mary Moses and Joseph Hines, and his son Bryan. He will be badly missed by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Jean (Mack) Hines of Monroe Twp., NJ, his daughter Barbara Elaine Hines and son-in-law Thomas Rosensweet of Jersey City, and his granddaughter Vanessa Claire Rosensweet of Philadelphia; and by his niece Lorna Hines-Cunningham of Teaneck, NJ, and her family. Mr. Hines graduated from Howard University, a Historically Black University in Washington, DC, where he met his future wife Barbara. He spent his entire career working as a civil engineer for Western Electric and AT&T and proudly maintained his membership in the American Society of Civil Engineers until his death.
He was a longtime member of Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Aberdeen, NJ, where he and his family lived from 1960 until they moved to Monroe, NJ in 1999. He served as President of the congregation and as a Board member for many years. Willis Hall Hines will be remembered at a memorial service at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 95 Cambridge Dr., Aberdeen, NJ 07747 at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cross of Glory Lutheran Church or the Cross of Glory Nursery School.
For additional information or to post an online tribute please visit www.waittfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020