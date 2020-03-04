Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Freehold, NJ
1933 - 2020
Manalapan - Wilma Ham Greason, 86, of Manalapan, NJ passed away on Feb 29, 2020. She was born in Freehold, NJ, to two devoted parents, Walter and Lillian Ham. Her siblings were Marion, Katherine, Walter, Joseph, Leona, Lillie, David and Sally Anne.

Wilma was the center of family life for hundreds of godchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was a lifelong member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, Freehold, NJ; and her contributions to her church and her community have been many.

Wilma's educational background includes studies in the Freehold Borough elementary and high school districts. She continued her higher education at Rutgers University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master's degree in Counseling. Wilma earned an Associate degree in Accounting at Brookdale Community College.

During her forty-year career as a civil servant, she shared her knowledge and her talents as an employment counselor with the New Jersey State Employment Service in New Brunswick and Asbury Park, NJ. She also worked as a Mental Health Department Supervisor at Marlboro State Psychiatric Hospital in Marlboro Township, NJ.

She is survived by, and was the proud mother of 2 children, Walter David and Wilma Diana; daughter-in-law, Janiece Sharnel; 3 grandchildren, Vaughn Lawrence Duende, Shaylah Elizabeth, and Samad Kweli; godchildren, Christine Hollingsworth and Deborah Whitt; and a host of many nieces, nephew and friends.

Viewing will be 10 am Sat, Mar 7 until the time of the funeral service at 12 pm at Bethel A.M.E. Church, Freehold. Interment will follow the service in Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. James Hunt Funeral Home, Asbury Park, is in charge of arrangements. Complete obituary may be viewed on www.huntsfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
