Wilma M. Bachmann
Toms River - It is with great sadness that the family of Wilma M. Bachmann, Toms River, NJ, announces her passing on September 13, 2019 at the age of 87 years. She will always be remembered as a naturally gifted caregiver to her loved ones. In addition to her love of music, she enjoyed flower gardening and social dancing.
Wilma was born in Wilstedt, near Bremen, West Germany on May 9, 1932. She received her undergraduate degree in Business Administration in Bremen, Germany.
She immigrated to the US in 1951 at age 19. She was married to William Bachmann, who predeceased her by 18 months, for over 61 years. Wilma, along with William, was an honorary member of the German American Lakewood Maennerchor Club for over 50 years and was an active singer in their Damenchor. Wilma will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Arleen Peterson, MD of Tucson, AZ and Patricia Bachmann, DMD of Fort Myers, FL, her son-in-law Mark Peterson, MD, grandchildren Nadiya and Nicole Peterson, and other family and friends. Tammy, a wonderful, loving and competent caregiver, assisted the family in caring for Wilma and Bill for the past three years.
A funeral mass service in memory of Wilma will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:15 am at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wilma's memory to and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 16, 2019