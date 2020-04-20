|
|
Wilson Aloysius Rex, III.
Toms River - Wilson Aloysius Rex, III, (Bill), passed away peacefully at the Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River, NJ, on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 91 years of age.
Born in Staten Island, NY on April 13, 1928 to Ann (Griffith) and Wilson A. Rex, Jr., Bill was a longtime resident there, before moving to Howell, NJ in 1959, and later, Toms River. He was proud to be a third generation Tugboat Captain, retiring from Maritrans, Inc. in Philadelphia, PA. Bill volunteered at Paul Kimball Hospital in Lakewood and at the Original Leisure Village Health Center. He was a professional musician, a veteran, and a very skilled joke teller. He enjoyed a good cigar as well as golf, bowling, horseshoes, playing cards, and watching the Lakewood Blue Claws baseball games.
Husband of the late Lorraine (Dull) Rex; and father of the late, Kristian Rex; Bill is survived by a daughter, Karin Rex and her husband John McGready of Lansdale, PA; 2 step-daughters, Julie Werner of W. Sand Lake, NY and Lori Carknard of Valley Falls, NY and her husband Keith; 2 siblings John Rex of Lakewood, NJ, and Emily (Sissy) Cook of Charlotte, NC; 7 grandchildren: Faye Rex-Landsman (husband Adam), Tess Denton Rex (husband Kevin), and Luke Rex; Nicole and Kayla Carknard; Jessie Shoemaker (husband Shane) and Kaitlyn Stewart (husband Cameron); 2 great grandchildren: Charlotte and Rowan Shoemaker, and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home of Lakewood, NJ. A memorial service will be held later this spring or summer. Please reach out to family members for details or look for details on the D'Elia Funeral Home website. Condolences and tributes for the Rex family may be left on the www.deliafuneralhome.com website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Brain Tumor Association (https://www.abta.org/).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020