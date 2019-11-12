|
|
Wilson "Bob" Eccles
Neptune - Wilson J. (Bob) Eccles, age 97, passed away at Care One in Wall on November 10, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ before moving to Neptune, NJ. After completing school he joined the Navy during WWII where he served at Sampson Naval Base. He worked at Sears Roebuck for many years before retiring at the age of 57 to Jeffersonville, VT. Throughout his life he was involved with many organizations including The Lions Club, Shriners, Eagles, Special Olympics and the Republican Club. He was Health Officer and Justice of the Peace in Jeffersonville. Although Jeffersonville did not have a mayor, he was often referred to as "the mayor". After retiring to Vermont he was employed at Smuggler's Notch for many years until the age of 93.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years Eloise Eccles (Miller), his son Wilson J. (Bobby) Eccles, brothers Freddy, Frank, Edward and sisters Francis and Caroline. Surviving are his daughter Jaye Brady and her husband Rich, his grandchildren Ryan and Taylor, daughter-in-law Sandra Eccles, sisters-in-law Mary Jane Claffey (husband James) and Margaret Miller as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services were private. Memorial donations may be made in his honor by going to Stjude.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019