Winfield "Giggs" Giguere
The family of Winfield "Giggs" Giguere are sad to inform all of his passing on June 16th, 2020 in Bradenton Florida.
For details and obituary, please follow this link: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com/obituary/winfield-giggs-giguere
The family of Winfield "Giggs" Giguere are sad to inform all of his passing on June 16th, 2020 in Bradenton Florida.
For details and obituary, please follow this link: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com/obituary/winfield-giggs-giguere
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.