Winfield "Giggs" Giguere
Winfield "Giggs" Giguere

The family of Winfield "Giggs" Giguere are sad to inform all of his passing on June 16th, 2020 in Bradenton Florida.

For details and obituary, please follow this link: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com/obituary/winfield-giggs-giguere




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Upon finishing my studies, I landed my 1st job with the IACS team and it was an amazing experience. As Adrienne well said, "it takes a great leader to set the atmosphere where everyone worked so well together". Thankful to have worked with Giggs as boss, leader and friend... I consider myself very lucky. Thank you Giggs! My condolences to the whole family.
Agnes Malaret
Coworker
June 21, 2020
Thank you for the opportunity to work in your department. The team spirit and leadership was outstanding. It was my first job and where I experienced some of my proudest and most fun moments as a professional engineer. It takes a great leader to set the atmosphere where everyone worked so well together and appreciated each other. You did that. I cannot thank you enough for this experience as my first job and for the 9 years I stayed with it.
Adrienne Zoe
Coworker
June 21, 2020
Thank you Giggs for the opportunity to work in your Department. I Will never forget that time as it was some of the best in my professional career. You were a great Leader and a GOOD MAN.
Berj Nalbandian
Coworker
June 20, 2020
Honored and thankful to have worked for Giggs in what so far has been be the best team and project in my professional life.
Gonzalo Mariano
Coworker
