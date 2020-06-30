Thank you for the opportunity to work in your department. The team spirit and leadership was outstanding. It was my first job and where I experienced some of my proudest and most fun moments as a professional engineer. It takes a great leader to set the atmosphere where everyone worked so well together and appreciated each other. You did that. I cannot thank you enough for this experience as my first job and for the 9 years I stayed with it.

Adrienne Zoe

Coworker