|
|
Winifred Ann Jacobus
Point Pleasant Boro - Winifred Ann (Andreasen) Jacobus, 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a long, beautiful life. Winnie was a registered nurse and worked for Point Pleasant and Brick Hospitals before retiring in 2001. From 1983 - 2000 she co-owned the Norwood Inn, Avon, NJ, with dear friends Dave and Janet Stroupe. An avid golfer, she was a member of Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY she moved to Point Pleasant in 1955, where she raised her family and lived for 64 years. She loved to travel the world and especially enjoyed trips to visit her extended family in Norway.
Winnie was predeceased by her parents, Wilhelm and Anna Andreasen; and a sister, Solveig Bauer. Surviving are a sister, Astrid Pedersen of Brick; her longtime partner, Paul Benoit of Asbury Park; sons, Steven Jacobus (Jeanne Jacobus) of Brielle and Scott Jacobus (Audrey Hertzberg) of Brick; daughters, Debbie Jacobus (Bob Conrad) of Hoboken and Christine Jacobus (Chris Jupp) of Santa Fe, NM; grandchildren, Sage (Henry), Austin, Tara (Sean), Steven, Teddy, Grace, and Shannon; great granddaughters, Lili and Stina; her beloved dog, Beyla; and many friends including, The Golden Girls.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 8pm in the funeral home. Final interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NY, NY
For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019