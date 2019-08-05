|
Winifred Barkalow
Freehold - Winifred Barkalow left this world on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Glenn Barkalow. Loving mother of children Derek Barkalow, Glenda Grimes, Susan Lambeth, David Barkalow, Kurt Barkalow and their spouses Beth, Duke, Dan, JuFang and Fern. Cherished grandmother of Tara Lambeth, Kate Grimes, James Grimes, Morganna Lambeth, Skyla Lambeth, Jan Barkalow, Ethan Barkalow, William Barkalow, Kyle Barkalow and Bryce Barkalow. Great-grandmother to Nate and Miles Carr.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Palmer. She was predeceased by her siblings, James McAuliff and Jeanne Young.
She was born in Garden City, Long Island on March 19, 1927 and grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She enjoyed what can fairly be described as storybook summers with her grandmother in a small cottage atop a bluff on Little Peconic Bay in Noyac, LI, NY, with her parents visiting each weekend after a week's work in the city. She graduated from Packer Collegiate Institute, Brooklyn, NY, and soon after that met the love of her life, Glenn Barkalow, whom she married in 1948.
A few short years later Winnie found herself, newborn child in tow, boarding an ocean liner bound for England where she would rejoin Glenn who was fulfilling military obligations as a doctor at an Air Force hospital. Maintaining a household in a struggling post-war England proved a bit daunting for the Brooklyn girl, but she shouldered on as one did, although she always had to admit that she never quite got the hang of heating a house with blocks of peat.
Upon return to the States, Winnie and Glenn decided to resume their lives in earnest in Freehold, NJ, eventually acquiring a handsome brick federal-style house on West Main St. that would accommodate Glenn's private practice, with the rest of the house ultimately being filled, in fairly short order, with five children. Those next 50-plus years found Winnie committed to the seemingly quotidian roles of wife and mother, and then wife and grandmother, with a particular devotion and style that few could match. She and Glenn had a wonderful group of friends in Freehold, NJ enjoying many get-togethers.
She loved the eastern end of Long Island where her family was from and enjoyed many summers together with family and friends. She also enjoyed sailing with Glenn and family, tennis with her friends, and walking her dogs. She volunteered for the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, for CentraState Hospital in Freehold, for Hospice, and the Doctor's Wives Association. She was wonderful, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and thoroughly enjoyed all the time spent with her family. She was always interested in what each of her loved ones had to say and did. Certainly, the most lasting memory of all will be the knowledge that each was, somehow simultaneously, the most important person in her world.
Funeral services will be privately held. Memorial donations may be made to Centrastate Healthcare Foundation, 225 Willow Brook Road - Suite 5, Freehold, NJ 07728 (www.centrastatefoundation.org). Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 5, 2019