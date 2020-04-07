|
Winifred Dickescheid Lebitz
Cedar Village - Winifred Dickescheid Lebitz, a long time resident of Cedar Village, Holmdel, passed away at her home on April 3. She was 98 years old. Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home in Middletown NJ arranged the cremation, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
She was born in Richmond Hill, Long Island on September 26, 1921 to August and Hazel Kraft. She had a sister Ruthie and a brother Allen, both now deceased. Her family moved to Lighthouse Hill on Edinboro Road in Staten Island. She taught piano as a young girl and was an accomplished piano player. She graduated from McKee High School. Early on she worked the mimeograph machine as a volunteer at St. John's Lutheran School, which led to a career in typesetting. A member of the New York Typographic Union, she commuted to Manhattan as a typesetter. For many years she attended the Metropolitan Opera with her now-deceased friend Margaret Robinson. She loved music, fine cooking, horse riding, sewing and skiing. Even at her advanced age, she was still sending email, paying bills on-line and making birthday cards on the computer.
She married Joseph Dickescheid of West Brighton after World War II at St. Patrick's Cathedral. He passed away at the age of 55. With her second husband (also deceased) she moved from Staten Island to New Jersey.
She is survived by her only child, Nancy Bentley, currently residing in North Carolina, several nieces and nephews, and a set of extraordinary neighbors who watched over her while she lived in New Jersey. Nancy and Wini travelled all over the world together, including Europe, domestic and international cruises. Always positive, even until the end, she would always say "Well at least the grass is still green side up!"
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020