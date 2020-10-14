Winifred Joan Daley
South Seaville - Winifred Joan Daley 90 of South Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, October 11, 2020. "Joan" was born Sept 2, 1930 in Freehold, NJ where she resided thirty-five years before moving to South Seaville. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Fred. Joan was a devoted wife, loving mother, devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Her ability to comfort and take care of loved ones was a gift. There was always an open seat at the table to anyone who needed comfort and guidance. Her impact was expansive, her presence radiant, her demeanor elegant and her life absolutely beautiful. Joan was a devoted Catholic and her faith was extremely important to her. Though out the years she celebrated that faith by being Eucharistic minster at the St Joseph's parish.
Joan was an incredible woman, instilling important life lessons in her children including a strong work ethic, respect, and how to enjoy life. After the passing of her husband in 2009, Joan took over management of Daley's Pit, the company Joan, Fred and their children built together. She loved gardening, caring for the elderly and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan is survived by her children - Stephen Daley and wife Donna, Margaret Daley, Therese Budd and husband Lee, Joseph Daley and wife Debra, Mary-Ann Azzato and husband John, Christine Ternosky and husband Mark, Rosie Daley, Anthony Daley and wife Maria, John Daley and wife Nancy, Tootsie O'Neill and husband Tom, Matthew Daley, nineteen grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister Margaret Ollwerther, sons Thomas Daley and Paul Daley, and daughter Bernadette Daley.
A Mass of Resurrection will was held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at The Church of the Resurrection 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 N. US Highway 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210; or the charity of your choice
.
For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.