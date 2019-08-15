|
Winifred (Winnie) Woods Vitola
Long Branch, NJ - It is with great sadness that the family of Winifred (Winnie)Woods-Vitola share the news of her passing after a long battle with cancer at her home in Delaware on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 73.
Born in Long Branch, NJ, to the late Frank and Erma Woods, she was one of five siblings, Claire Alvidrez, Frank Woods(predeceased), Linda Carroll, and Arthur Woods.
Winnie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to entertain her family and friends. Her generosity and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Winnie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard Vitola of 25 years and her children, Jon Hayden (Michelle), Wendy Vitola-Azevedo (Airton), Jeffrey Hayden (Jackie), Stacey Ix (Andrew), Jennifer Hayden, Paul Hayden and Brian Vitola (Paige). Winnie will also be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren, Andrew, Noah, Austin, Alex, Connor, Helaina, Scotty and Ben.
At Winnie's request, there will be no services held in her honor. Since she was very passionate about feeding the hungry, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Community Food Bank of NJ https://www.cfbnj.org/ or the https://www.cancer.org/. For condolences for the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019