Woodrow C. Holmes, Jr.,
Howell - Woodrow C. Holmes, Jr., 80, passed away on April 12, 2019, in Windermere, FL. Woodrow was born on November 26, 1938, to the union of Woodrow Sr. and Jeanette Holmes in Baltimore, Maryland. He was baptized at an early age at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Baltimore, by Rev. Harrison J Bryant. He was affectionately called Buddy by his family and Woody by his wife and friends. Woodrow received his early education in the Baltimore Public School system and graduated from Douglas High School one year ahead of schedule.
Woodrow attended and graduated from Morgan State University with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. He later earned his MBA degree from Rutgers University. On July 14, 1967, Woodrow married the love of his life, Vivian Flood and they raised one son, John Robert (Bobby).
Woodrow worked for a short time at the Pentagon and retired from the US Army Communications-Electronic Command at Fort Monmouth as Chief of the Systems Analysis Office. After his retirement, with the support of his wife, Vivian, he started his own company, Viatech Inc., where he served as President/Chief Executive Officer. After fourteen successful years, Woody retired and sold the business.
Woody joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in 1976 and became a Life Member soon after joining. In 1980 he served as president of the Zeta Epsilon Lambda Chapter in Red Bank, NJ. Woody also served as president of the New Jersey Association of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Woody was the first black member and president of the Howell Township Board of Education, a member of the Brookdale Community College Trustee Board, Monmouth County United Way, Monmouth County Men's Club and the New Jersey Guardsmen.
After his final retirement, Woody and Vivian became "Florida Snowbirds". They enjoyed 52 years of marriage and continued their journey of traveling, cruising, playing golf and spending time with family. Woody will always be remembered for his contagious laughter, love of people, and generosity. He had a passion for assisting young people in continuing their education.
Woody will always be loved and cherished by his loving wife Vivian, son Bobby, daughter-in-law Maryellen, granddaughters Jasmine and Jessie, sisters Barbara (Jules) and Yvonne (Charles), brothers Melvin (Viola) and Stanley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, other relatives, neighbors and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Woodrow on Saturday, June 1st from 4 to 6 pm at the Equestra Club House, Hwy 33, Farmingdale/Howell, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ZEL Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship Fund and mailed to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., 31 Flintlock Dr., Howell, New Jersey 07331.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019