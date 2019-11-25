|
Wyndham Evans, Jr
Whiting - Wyndham "Bill" G. Evans, Jr, 90, of The Pines at Whiting passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Formerly of Iselin and Little Egg Harbor, he moved to Whiting two years ago. Born June 23, 1929 in Stroudsburg, PA, he grew up in Dunmore, PA, then moved to Jersey City at a young age where he would eventually meet the love of his life, Bernice, with whom he would spend 66 cherished years.
Bill served his country during the Korean conflict in the Air Force as a Radar Engineer aboard a B-24 Liberator. He worked at PSE&G as an Electrical Load Dispatcher for over 30 years, retiring in 1988. His community service included being a firefighter on the Iselin Vol. Fire Co. #1, an ASPCA Enforcement Officer and a member of the Little Egg Harbor Planning Board. Bill enjoyed fishing, martial arts; earning a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu, skiing and muzzle loading black powder target shooting. His true love in life was his wife and family.
Bill is pre-deceased by his father Wyndham, Sr., his mother Ruth (Slote), his brother Richard and sister Jane. Leaving behind to honor his memory is his wife of 66 years Bernice (Waller), son Richard (Caroline), daughter Lisa Lawler (John), grandchildren, Kelley and Kyle and step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Regina Valentine.
Interment with Military Honors on Monday, Dec. 2 at 10:00am at the Brig. Gen. Wim. C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Arneytown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2019